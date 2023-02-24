2023 Wisconsin State Fair: Halestorm takes to Main Stage Aug. 4

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Friday, Feb. 24 that Halestorm will bring their hard rock anthems to State Fair Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March. 3 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $45, $50, and $55. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.