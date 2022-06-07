2 shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday morning, June 7.

The first shooting happened near 14th and Columbia around 1:10 a.m.

Shooting near 14th and Columbia in Milwaukee

Police say a 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and died as a result of his injuries at the scene. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

The second shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near 45th and Eggert Place. A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.