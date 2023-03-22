Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings Tuesday night in Milwaukee; 3 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

45th and Villard shooting, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, March 21. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. 

Police say two people were shot near 45th and Villard around 10 p.m. The first victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injury. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for a minor, non-fatal injury. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 10th and State. The victim, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

10th and State shooting, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 