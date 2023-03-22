2 separate shootings Tuesday night in Milwaukee; 3 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, March 21. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

Police say two people were shot near 45th and Villard around 10 p.m. The first victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injury. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for a minor, non-fatal injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 10th and State. The victim, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

10th and State shooting, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.