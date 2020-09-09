2 injured, 1 critically, following head-on crash in Washington County

A 26-year-old Village of Slinger woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries following a head-on crash late Tuesday night, Sept. 8 in Washington County. A 63-year-old Village of Slinger woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened on Cty Tk Z at Cty Tk NN in the Town of West Bend. The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m.

The initial caller reporting the incident was the driver of a northbound vehicle on Cty Tk Z and reported being involved in a head-on collision. The caller indicated that she was experiencing difficulty breathing as a result of the crash. A second caller later reported that the operator of the southbound vehicle was still inside the car and was unconscious.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies along with West Bend Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

The first arriving deputy was on scene found the lone occupant of the southbound vehicle was trapped in the car and unconscious. It appeared that the southbound vehicle had traveled left of the center line and struck the northbound vehicle head-on.

The initial investigation revealed that the southbound vehicle had lost control in a curve on Cty Tk Z and struck the guardrail face on the west side of the roadway. The southbound vehicle then operated left of center and struck the northbound vehicle head-on.

The northbound lane of Cty Tk Z was shut down during the initial investigation and a full closure of the intersection was later required -- lasting for approximately three hours.

The operator of the southbound vehicle, a 26-year-old Village of Slinger woman, was transported to Froedtert West Bend Hospital by West Bend Rescue and later transferred to Froedtert Wauwatosa with critical injuries. The operator of the northbound vehicle, a 63-year-old Village of Slinger woman, was transported to Aurora Medical Center Grafton with minor injuries.

Speed and weather conditions were believed to be factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.