2 dead, 13-year-old boy wounded following 2 separate shooting incidents in Kenosha

Kenosha police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, Aug. 19. Two people are dead and another is injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of 51st Street and 25th Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police located a 40-year-old man who suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Kenosha Police Investigators continue to work at the scene. There is no one in custody for this homicide.

Later in the evening, at 10:28 p.m., Kenosha police responded to the area of 11th Street and 61st Street for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims. A 24-year-old Kenosha man died on the scene, despite life-saving efforts. The second victim, a 13-year-old boy, also a Kenosha resident, sustained a gunshot wound that is non-life threatening.

There is no one in custody regarding this homicide.

Kenosha police are treating these shootings as two separate investigations and do not believe they are related.

Names of the victims are not being shared at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.