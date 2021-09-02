Expand / Collapse search

1st and Auer shooting: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 1st and Auer on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. – and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.    

Accused grandson killer Andrez Martina in court; bond set at $750K
slideshow

Accused grandson killer Andrez Martina in court; bond set at $750K

Andrez Martina, accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson Andre Smith II, made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Proposed downtown Milwaukee Dog Park wins $25K grant
slideshow

Proposed downtown Milwaukee Dog Park wins $25K grant

Milwaukee is one of five communities to be awarded a $25,000 Bark for Your Park grant from PetSafe Brand, officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Son, father reunite in Milwaukee after 35 years apart

Father and son Fausto and Jose Roque were separated in Mexico. After more than three decades, the two reunited in Milwaukee where the father now lives.