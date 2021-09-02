1st and Auer shooting: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspect

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 1st and Auer on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. – and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.