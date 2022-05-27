17th and Atkinson shooting: 21-year-old Milwaukee man wounded

article

Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded near 17th and Atkinson on Friday morning, May 27.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. The victim was driving in a vehicle when the suspect approached in another vehicle and fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim. That victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.