16-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy showed up at the hospital after he was shot in the city Wednesday afternoon, June 8.

Police are investigating where this happened and what led to it. The shots were fired around 3:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414=224-Tips or P3 Tips App.