13th and Hayes shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 13th and Hayes on Saturday, June 17.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the individual responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.