Philadelphia fire: 13 dead, including 7 children, after Fairmount row home fire

13 people have died, including seven children, following a fire inside of a Philadelphia Housing Authority row home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the three-story row home at 869 North 23rd Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters responded to the scene they found heavy flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Fire officials say that companies began working to put out the fire, and in the process discovered that there were multiple fatalities.

Authorities have confirmed that the fire claimed the lives of 13 people, including seven children. The ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Two other victims, including a child, were taken to area hospitals and listed in critical, but stable condition. Eight people were able to safely evacuate the home, according to fire officials.

The building is a Philadelphia Housing Authority property that had been split into two units. Officials say as many as 26 people lived in the building.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday morning, as he called for prayers. "Losing so many kids is just devastating."

Investigators say the home was equipped with four smoke detectors and none of them were operational. Fire officials say there were smoke detector inspections and installations at the house in 2019 and 2020.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said during a briefing late Wednesday morning that only two potential exits could be identified in the building due to its configuration.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SKYFOX was over the scene of the deadly fire later Wednesday morning. ( )

Fire officials say they are working with the Fire Marshal's Office and ATF in order to determine the cause of the fire.

"We plan on making sure that this tremendous loss of life did not happen in vain," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Murphy.

Neighbors tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley they woke up after 6 a.m. to the sound of screams that sounded as if they were coming from the street and not inside the home. One of the neighbors shared video that appeared to show flames coming from the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Deputy Commissioner Murphy said that it is 'not necessarily' considered suspicious at this time. The Philadelphia Fire Department and Fire Marshal's Office are leading the investigation.

