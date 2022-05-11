12th and Chambers homicide: Milwaukee man charged, on the run

article

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man accused of fatally shooting a 40-year-old man near 12th and Chambers is now charged in the case – and on the run. The accused is Corelius Bunch – and faces the following criminal counts once he is taken into custody:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to the area near 12th and Chambers in regard to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man lying face down on the sidewalk. Lifesaving measures were provided by Milwaukee firefighters, but the victim was pronounced deceased.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy of the victim. Officials say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says officers spoke with a person who provided information about the shooting incident. This person indicated he saw a person he knows as "Tommy Two-Watches" arguing with another man. He did not know this second person, but "recognized him as a drinking associate of 'Tommy.'" The person told police he then saw "Tommy" go inside a residence -- and heard the unknown man apologizing. Moments later, "Tommy" came outside and "was holding a semi-automatic pistol in his hand," the complaint says. The person told police he saw "Tommy" shooting the unknown male six to seven times.

Based on the investigation, police developed Corelius Bunch as the potential shooting suspect. When detectives showed the person they spoke with a photo array. That person identified Bunch as being the person he knows as "Tommy," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

While a criminal complaint has been filed against Bunch, online court records indicate he is not in police custody – there is a warrant for Bunch's arrest.