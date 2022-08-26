Expand / Collapse search

11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police investigation near 11th and Keefe, Milwaukee

Police investigation near 11th and Keefe, Milwaukee

Police investigation near 11th and Keefe, Milwaukee

FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.