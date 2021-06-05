11th and Ring double shooting leaves 1 dead

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 11th and Ring on the city's north side around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, was found with fatal gunshot wounds. A 75-year-old Milwaukee man was located with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android