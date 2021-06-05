Expand / Collapse search

11th and Hayes shootings: 2 children, 1 adult injured in 2 incidents

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating two shootings that happened near 11th and Hayes over the course of four hours Friday into Saturday. They are believed to be related.

Police say two children were injured in the first shooting around 8:45 p.m. Friday. The victims, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 7-year-old Milwaukee girl, were conveyed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot at the same location. He sustained non-fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

