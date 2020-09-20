11 fire departments respond to Washington Co. house fire

Unattended food in an oven is likely the cause of a house fire that happened Saturday night in the Town of Wayne, officials say.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the house near Woodlawn Drive and Highway 28 around 10:30 p.m. after the homeowner noticed smoke inside while walking in from the garage.

The Kohlsville Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by 10 other fire departments in the area: Kewaskum, West Bend, Theresa, Lomira, Allenton, Boltonville, St. Lawrence, Slinger, Knowles, and Eden Fire Departments. Lifestar Rescue also responded.

No injuries were reported.

Woodlawn Drive was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

Damage estimates due to fire, smoke and water are estimated to be around $200,000.