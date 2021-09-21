10th annual Drumstick Dash registration now open; join FOX6!

article

Keep the tradition alive this Thanksgiving morning! Before you put on the apron, put on those running shoes and join FOX6 for the 10th annual Drumstick Dash at American Family Field. Registration is open now.

Joining a team or starting your own is quick and easy. Choose from the Full Drumstick 5K, or the Half a Drumstick 2.5K route! There’s even an "Outta Town Dash Around" so if you’re over the river, or through the woods at Grandma’s house this Thanksgiving morning, you can still participate in the 2021 Festival Foods Drumstick Dash.

Canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted all morning to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Register for the Drumstick Dash today, then move your feet so others can eat! We hope to you Thanksgiving morning – 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Festival Foods Drumstick Dash!