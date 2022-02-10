10-year-old killed in Milwaukee
A 10-year-old was killed in Milwaukee late Thursday, Feb. 10 near 44th and Hampton.
The medical examiner responded to the homicide around 10 p.m.
Milwaukee police are investigating.
FOX6 News has reached out to MPD for further details.
