1 pronounced dead at hospital after double shooting near 15th and Hadley

One person died following a shooting in the North Division neighborhood near 15th Street and Hadley Street Sunday morning, Aug. 2.

Police were called to a home in the area shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 News two people were taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the medical examiner said one person was pronounced dead there.

Some who live in the neighborhood said they saw two people being brought out of a home by paramedics, but had no clue what happened, let alone did they hear any gunshots.

Investigators remained at the scene for more than three hours.

There's no word yefrom police on what may have happened.