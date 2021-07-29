More than 40K without power after storms roll through SE Wisconsin

article

Storms knocked out power to thousands of people overnight. The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 was showing more than 40,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.