Expand / Collapse search

More than 40K without power after storms roll through SE Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Storms knocked out power to thousands of people overnight. The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 was showing more than 40,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin. 

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.

Severe weather pounds southeast Wisconsin
slideshow

Severe weather pounds southeast Wisconsin

A severe weather system raced through southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday, July 28 and well into the early morning on Thursday, July 29 – leaving behind a path of destruction.

Jefferson County hit hard by storms; downed trees, power lines
slideshow

Jefferson County hit hard by storms; downed trees, power lines

A strong line of storms moved through southwest Wisconsin overnight. Jefferson County was one of the hardest-hit areas by the storms.

Cleaning up from severe storms in Jefferson County

A severe weather system raced through southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday, July 28 and well into the early morning on Thursday, July 29 – leaving behind a path of destruction.