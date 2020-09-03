Get smoother smoothies from your blender

When you’re whipping up a smoothie, the order you add the ingredients to your blender makes a big difference, Consumer Reports says.

Here’s how to layer them for a better drink, plus the top-performing blenders in Consumer Reports’ tests.

The order in which you add the ingredients helps your blender work at peak performance.

The liquid should be added first; start with about one cup.

It will create a vortex that helps pull down the other ingredients on top.

Next, add leafy greens and herbs, then seeds or nuts.

Soft foods like nut butters, yogurt, or tofu should follow, then fresh fruits and vegetables.

For your top layer, add heavier frozen fruits, which will help push the ingredients down toward the blades.

You can think of this as flavorful ice that’s going to create body and oomph to your smoothie.

Start your blender on low, then increase to full speed for at least a minute.

While the ingredients mix, you can add powders, fiber, or collagen.

For a frostier drink, try adding a few ice cubes at the very end.

If you’re still not getting the smoothie you want, Consumer Reports says it might be your blender.

Tests reveal big differences when it comes to blending icy drinks.

Consumer Reports recommends the Vitamix Professional Series 750 for $550.

But for less than half that price, consider the Dash Chef Series Digital for $200.

Consumer Reports says you can use the same layering strategy with a personal blender.

Just reverse the order of the ingredients, because you’ll flip the container over to blend.