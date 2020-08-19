Are you diabetic? How to pay less for insulin

Insulin prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

There are proposals in Washington to rein in the cost, but that could be a long way off, especially for people struggling to pay now.

In the meantime, Consumer Reports explains how diabetics can save money on insulin.

If you're insured and have a high-deductible plan, new federal rules could mean that you just have a low co-payment.

Advertisement

For example, if you're insured by Cigna, you could get insulin for just $25. Check with your insurer.

If your insurance company hasn’t set low or zero co-pays, or if you don’t have insurance, consider an authorized generic insulin.

For example, Eli Lilly’s authorized generic version of Humalog, called insulin lispro, is half the price at just $150 per month.

If you have to stick with a branded insulin, there are some lower-cost options now available.

You could also consider human insulin.

Novo Nordisk's version is available at certain pharmacies for about $25, depending on your insurance status and plan.

If you don’t have insurance, see if an insulin manufacturer has a patient assistance program that will allow you to get it free if you qualify.

Consumer Reports also says you can look into diabetes clinics and diabetes-specific organizations within your state or county to find low or no-cost insulin.

You can find one near you by going to Needymeds.com for free help.