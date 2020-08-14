Expand / Collapse search

Volunteers from corporations, the community work together with Revitalize Milwaukee on up to 30 homes

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Transforming communities by providing home repairs to veterans, seniors, and the disabled

Brian is helping out with this weekend’s annual block build.

MILWAUKEE - Transforming communities by providing home repairs to veterans, seniors, & the disabled - That’s what Revitalize Milwaukee does and this morning Brian is helping out with this weekend’s annual block build.

lock Build MKE involves volunteers and community partners coming together to transform a neighborhood block in one weekend

Brian is with some of the volunteers that make Revitalize Milwaukee so special.

About Revitalize Milwaukee (website)

Revitalize Milwaukee is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose goal is to preserve affordable housing and revitalize vulnerable neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. We are the largest provider of free home repairs to eligible homeowners in Southeast Wisconsin and the only one that provides them for free. While we directly impact individuals and families, we also improve economic stability by keeping long-term, existing homeowners in their homes. This stabilizes neighborhoods and the tax base paid to the city.

About the logistics it takes to coordinate, the partnerships and collaboration involved for a successful day

This weekend volunteers from corporations and the community are working together with Revitalize Milwaukee on up to 30 homes that are owned by low-income elderly, veterans, and/or those living with a disability

Over time, health and safety issues develop from the inability to pay for repairs and other necessary services. Without our free services, many Milwaukee residents would suffer serious injuries or even be forced to move out of their homes that they’ve lived in for over 30 years.

We employ 15-17 City of Milwaukee licensed and insured minority contractors on a daily basis, providing sustainable wages and helping the local economy.

Project highlights, why they are helping the homeowners they are

Brian is with one of the project managers that’s made this a regular event for the last ten years.

We operate on an annual budget of 1.7 million dollars. Each dollar received is leveraged approximately 4:1, creating a total reinvestment of $18.2 million dollars back into the community. Over 99% of our funding comes from private sources (grants, corporations, and individuals).  Currently, government funding is limited to 0.9% of the budget.