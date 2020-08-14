Volunteers from corporations, the community work together with Revitalize Milwaukee on up to 30 homes

Transforming communities by providing home repairs to veterans, seniors, & the disabled - That’s what Revitalize Milwaukee does and this morning Brian is helping out with this weekend’s annual block build.

About Revitalize Milwaukee (website)

Revitalize Milwaukee is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose goal is to preserve affordable housing and revitalize vulnerable neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. We are the largest provider of free home repairs to eligible homeowners in Southeast Wisconsin and the only one that provides them for free. While we directly impact individuals and families, we also improve economic stability by keeping long-term, existing homeowners in their homes. This stabilizes neighborhoods and the tax base paid to the city.

Over time, health and safety issues develop from the inability to pay for repairs and other necessary services. Without our free services, many Milwaukee residents would suffer serious injuries or even be forced to move out of their homes that they’ve lived in for over 30 years.

Advertisement

We employ 15-17 City of Milwaukee licensed and insured minority contractors on a daily basis, providing sustainable wages and helping the local economy.

We operate on an annual budget of 1.7 million dollars. Each dollar received is leveraged approximately 4:1, creating a total reinvestment of $18.2 million dollars back into the community. Over 99% of our funding comes from private sources (grants, corporations, and individuals). Currently, government funding is limited to 0.9% of the budget.