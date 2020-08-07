Upcoming closures to take place next week in Marquette Interchange, along I‐794 Lake Freeway

Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

North Avenue Pond Project (Zoo Interchange North Leg Prep)

As Ryan told viewers back in March, WisDOT will begin construction on the North Leg of the Zoo Interchange, on I‐41 from just north of Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street later this year. The North Avenue Pond project is preparatory work for that project.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020

I‐41 Northbound exit ramp to westbound North Avenue will be closed long term beginning Monday, August 10th by 5:30 a.m. for pond construction. This closure will remain in place through early October.

Detour:

Travelers can use the I‐41 Northbound exit to Burleigh Street, east to WIS 100, southbound on WIS 100 to North Avenue westbound.

I-794 Lake Freeway

WisDOT is continuing work along I‐794 from Milwaukee River to Lincoln Memorial Drive. This bridge rehabilitation project consists of placing thin polymer deck overlays onto six bridges, to extend the life of the bridges. This project is scheduled to be completed in mid‐August. Ryan will provide a high‐level overview of the work scheduled to take place.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020 – SUNDAY, AUGUST 9, 2020

Overnight full closure of the Marquette Interchange S‐E System Ramp from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for pavement marking.

Overnight full closure of Marquette Interchange N‐E System Ramp from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for pavement marking.

Detour:

Travelers can exit at Plankinton Avenue northbound to Michigan Street. Michigan Street eastbound to Broadway south to the I‐794 eastbound entrance ramp.

I‐94 East West Freeway – Marquette Interchange

WisDOT is continuing work in the Marquette Interchange. This project consists of overnight work to address pavement conditions in and around the Marquette Interchange, and extending the life of the pavement.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2020 – THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020

Overnight full closure of the Marquette Interchange W‐N System Ramp from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for pavement marking.

Overnight full closure of the Marquette Interchange W‐S System Ramp from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for pavement marking.

Detour:

Travelers on I‐94 heading eastbound will exit at St. Paul/James Lovell and continue north or south.

I‐43 Ozaukee County

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020 – THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020

I‐43 Southbound is scheduled to have a full overnight closure at WIS 32/County V from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge painting.

Detour: