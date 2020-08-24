This year comes with a lot of uncertainty for parents and kids: 5 tips for back-to-school success

The start of the school year this year comes with a lot of uncertainty for parents and kids. Child development specialist, Carly Dorogi, joins FOX6 WakeUp with five tips for back-to-school success.

TIP #1: Be prepared with learning opportunities outside of the classroom to support your child`s passions. Resource: Online classes at www.outschool.com.

TIP #2: Ease the anxiety of returning to school by involving your child in school supply shopping and ownership. Resource: Big Gem Diamond Painting www.fabercastell.com.

TIP #3: Create a way for your child to take anxiety-controlling resources on the go. Resource: Anxiety reducing Calm Strips www.calmstrips.netUSE CODE MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off your order

TIP #4: Be proactive about mask wearing by empowering your child with independence and control. Resource: 5-day reusable mask system: www.schoolmaskpack.com.

TIP #5: Make sure your child is getting the nutrition they need. Create nutrition routines. Resource: Mary Ruth Organics Liquid Morning Multi-Vitamin www.maryruthorganics.com USE CODE MOMSDEAL20 for 20% your order.