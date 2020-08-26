This school year comes with a new set of challenges for both parents and kids: Ways to ease transition

This school year comes with a new set of challenges for both parents and kids. Child development specialist Carly Dorogi joins FOX6 WakeUp with ways to help ease the transition.

TIP #1: Acknowledge your child`s anxiety and fears. Find simple ways to help them stay calm and focused.

Resource: Gravity Kids Blanket www.gravityblankets.com Use code MOMSDEALMKE for 20% off.

Resource: Boogie Board`s Sketch Pals https://myboogieboard.com/ Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

TIP #2: Children thrive in routine and predictability. No matter what school looks like, maintain the same routines.

Resource: BriteBrush https://britebrush.com/ Use code 20MOMSDEAL for 20% off on Amazon.

Advertisement

TIP #3: Be thoughtful about your school supplies - involve your child and make it fun.

Resource: Faber Castell Premium Children's Art Products www.fabercastell.com.

TIP #4: Practice for independence ahead of time. Independence = confidence.

Resource: The Original Stretch Lace www.theoriginalstretchlace.com USE CODE MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off your order.