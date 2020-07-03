Summer essentials: Tips for enjoying the warm weather with your family





MILWAUKEE -- Summer is finally here which means you'll probably be spending more time outside. Parenting expert Carly Dorogi from Capital M Media joins FOX6 WakeUp with some essentials for families.



Babo Botanicals

Solution: Safer Sunscreens

www.babobotanicals.com

(also available at Target stores)

Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off on Babo website



Keenz

Solution: Keenz 7S Stroller Wagon $429.99

https://keenz.us/



Tesalate

Solution: Sand-free towels - standard size and towel for 2

https://www.tesalate.com/

Get 10% off by signing up for their list on the website



StashBandz

Solutions:

Spandex Travel & Fitness Belt: $22.00

Garter Purse: $22.00

Lace Pocket Belt: $22.00

www.stashbandz.com

Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off



HoloGear

Solution: HoloGear basketballs and soccer balls

www.hologearco.com

Use code MOMSDEAL25 for 25% off on the website