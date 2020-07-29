Each morning FOX6 WakeUp News salutes children turning six years old. Here's what you need to know if you would like to submit a child in your life! Read the following carefully:

Submit the information at least 2 - 3 weeks in advance of the birth date .

No phone calls to see if the information was received or when a child might air.

No collages or photos with Snapchat filters.

Please don’t submit more than one (1) photo of your child.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CHILD FOR "LOOK WHO'S 6"

When will your child be shown? The Look Who's 6 segment airs each weekday between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. We receive 40-80 submissions for each week and only ten (10) children are shown each day, so not every child will be shown. We attempt to show each child if the information was received within the required time frame.

Viewers who submit the appropriate information will receive a confirmation e-mail for the date IF it will air, and only once it is scheduled. If an accurate phone number is included for the submissions mailed, we will contact you via phone. AGAIN, NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.