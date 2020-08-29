Expand / Collapse search

Special event marks end of WWII at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center

Milwaukeeans are marking the anniversary of the end of WWII with a special ceremony.

MILWAUKEE - Next week will be the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. To mark the occasion, a special event is being held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the War Memorial Center on Milwaukee's lakefront. FOX6's Evan Peterson learns more.

