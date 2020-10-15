Recipe: Warm up with a bowl of white chicken chili

The weather is about to get real chilly and that means it's time for a warm bowl of chili! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe.

White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

1 jar (48 ounces) great northern beans, drained

2 to 3 chicken breasts, cooked and diced or shredded

3 to 4 cups chicken stock

1 jar (16 ounces) thick and chunky salsa (I prefer to use green salsa but you can use red too)

2 teaspoons cuminYour favorite chili fixin’s

Directions:

Dump it all in a large pot. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes, stirring often. Serve in bowls with your favorite chili fixin’s on top. Great served with my Corn Bread and Honey Butter!