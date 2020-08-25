5 simple ways you can keep your family happy and healthy

Between work and school, most families are pretty busy, so parents could use all the help they can get. Parenting expert, Carly Dorogi, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share some simple ways you can keep your family happy and healthy.

Families are busy and on-the-go but that doesn't mean you need to sacrifice health. For more information and coupon codes, head to www.hellocapitalm.com or follow Carly on Instagram @hellocapitalm.

TIP #1: Involve your child in cooking. Resource: Raddish Kids www.raddishkids.com.

TIP #2: Find healthier alternatives of kid-friendly favorites. Resource: Raised & Rooted www.raisedandrooted.com.

TIP #3: Boost immunity. Resource: Mary Ruth Organics Immunity Gummiesmaryruthorganics.com USE CODE MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off your order.

TIP #4: Take the stress out of mealtime. Resource: EveryPlatewww.everyplate.com.

TIP #5: Find filling snacks that are easy to take on the go. Resource: Challenge Butter challengedairy.com.